‘Covid not over yet, follow SOPs’ Advisor Baseer Khan visits Dooru, stresses on Vaccination, CAB

Anantnag: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today toured Dooru Subdivision of Anantnag district where he reviewed Covid control measures.

He congratulated the district for achieving cent percent vaccination of above 45 population with at least one dose. He said the beneficiaries should receive the second dose as per the timeline set under the guidelines besides impetus to immunize people between 18 to 44 year old should be accelerated. Advisor said the Covid is not over yet and appealed the public to get vaccinated and adopt COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

The Advisor said all the stakeholders must act responsibly to avert the possible 3rd Covid Wave.