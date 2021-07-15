Covid positive cases declining, 2nd wave not over yet: Dr Hardeep

He advised people to wear face masks, maintain social distance at every place, use sanitizers and avoid gathering or rush. He also impressed on maintaining proper ventilation at home and isolation of infected members in a family.

While cautioning against inappropriate behavior, he said disregard to SOPs will be very dangerous as it will help new emerging covid variants to spread and infect people.

He said new wave can emerge at any time and the non-observance of SOPs provides time to virus for mutation and formation of new variants. The mutation increases infection and contagious power of the virus which may increase the chances of death of an infected person.

"If people follow Covid protocol, then the third wave can be avoided", said Dr Hardeep.

He further said that double dose vaccination is a defense against covid infection. "Any person who is fully vaccinated has the least chance of getting ill with corona virus" he said and added that if any such person gets infected still the patient has nothing to worry as those patients will recover at home.

Dr Singh asked people to get vaccinated to defeat the virus and save precious lives.