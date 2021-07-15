Covid vaccination drive held at Kashmir Press Club

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Thursday held a special Covid-19 vaccination drive at Kashmir Press Club for journalists in which over 100 journalists were vaccinated.

A spokesperson of DHSK issued here said that the vaccination drive was held for journalists during which more than 100 media men associated with different organisations were vaccinated.

In his message, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather said that they had taken the initiative to get every section of the society vaccinated.