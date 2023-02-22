Crackdown continues on illegal mining : Govt

Srinagar: Crackdown on illegal mining continues in the district under the supervision of District Mineral Officer Doda Sunil Manhas and under the directions of District Magistrate Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan.
A team of officials led by DMO Doda laid naka on the highway last night and seized three heavy vehicles for transportation of minerals illegally.
The seized vehicles include two tippers and one dumper. One of the vehicles seized has been reported to be a habitual offender and has been challaned for the third time under Mining Act.
The DMO has warned the transporters to desist from illegal mining to avoid toughest action under the Mining Act.
He informed that action against illegal mining shall be intensified, and anyone involved in illegal mining shall be booked under relevant sections of the law.