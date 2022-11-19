Craft Safari held in Nallahmar

Srinagar: Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir lead a team of departmental officers, intellectuals, academic scholars, journalists, tour operators, students, and people from other fields for the 9-th edition of Craft Safari through the narrow lanes of Nallahmar where the old houses, hand-made items, and creative outputs narrate the tales of craftsmanship.

The Craft Safari was focused on highlighting various crafts, including wood carving, Kani weaving, pashmina weaving, Namda Aari Work, crewel chain stitch, and copperware.

The onlookers were elated during the journey by diving deep into the process of the artifacts being brought to life by the artisans who have been responsible for the preservation of the art over the centuries.

The team started today's safari from the unit of Muneer Ahmad Mattoo who is a pioneer in the field of wood carving and has carved some amazing patterns on walnut wood, which distinguish him from many individuals in this trade.

The team proceeded to the Kani Shawl unit of Naseer Ahmad Mir who owns the pride of being awarded a National Award by the President for his exceptional skills in Kani Shawl making. Naseer has been manufacturing Kani shawls for the last 27 years and his skills of masterful manipulation of threads on needles have no equal.