‘Credit disbursement in Bandipora stands at Rs 137 crore till now’

Srinagar: To review the performance of Banks under Annual Credit Plan (ACP 2022-23) for the April-June quarter, J&K Bank today convened District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and DDC meetings.
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad (IAS) chaired the meetings that were attended by Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, DDM, NABARD Dr Asif and district coordinators of all the Banks, Government departments and other developmental agencies.
Lead District Manager (LDM) Bandipora, Shabir Ahmad Dar informed the house that the Banks operating in the district have made total credit disbursement of Rs 137.23 Cr against the annual target of Rs 1023.30 Cr registering an achievement of 13%.
Out of these Rs, 80.75 Cr have been disbursed in the priority sector against the annual target of Rs 895 Cr achieving 9% of the target besides Rs 56.48 Cr in the non-priority sector against the annual target of Rs128 Cr thereby achieving 44% of the target.
He also informed the house that J&K Bank alone has disbursed Rs 57.56 Cr under priority sector and Rs 50.91 Cr under the non-priority sector aggregating to a total credit of RS 108.47 Cr against the annual target of Rs 518.38 Cr witnessing an achievement of 21 percent.
While taking the review, Chairman DLRC stressed on the need for 100% achievement under District Credit Plan. He directed the banks to expedite the disposal of Govt. Sponsored cases and emphasized the need for bringing more and more people under the cover of social security schemes.