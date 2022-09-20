‘Credit disbursement in Bandipora stands at Rs 137 crore till now’

Srinagar: To review the performance of Banks under Annual Credit Plan (ACP 2022-23) for the April-June quarter, J&K Bank today convened District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and DDC meetings.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad (IAS) chaired the meetings that were attended by Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, DDM, NABARD Dr Asif and district coordinators of all the Banks, Government departments and other developmental agencies.

Lead District Manager (LDM) Bandipora, Shabir Ahmad Dar informed the house that the Banks operating in the district have made total credit disbursement of Rs 137.23 Cr against the annual target of Rs 1023.30 Cr registering an achievement of 13%.