Srinagar: A 23-year-old cricketer died on the spot after he was hit by a cricket ball in his chest while playing in the Narbal area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

Firdous Ahmad Dar,a resident of Syedpora Narbal, was hit by a cricket ball on his chest around 2:30 pm which led to his on-the-spot death.

“A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up,”an official said.