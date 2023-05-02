Cricketer killed in road mishap

Baramulla: A cricketer was killed while six others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The deceased person has been identified as Kaisar Ahmad Dar, resident of Jalsheeri Baramulla. An official said that the mishap occurred when a group of cricket players were on way to participate in a cricket match to be held at Rohama Rafiabad.

He said the ill-fated vehicle skidded off the road at Chak Shutloo and fell in to a ditch, resulting in injuries to the occupants of the vehicle.

The injured were immediately shifted to the GMC hospital.However, one of the injured person, Kaisar Ahmad Dar succumbed to injuries.