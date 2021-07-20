Crime Branch books cheat, associates for duping unemployed youth of `47.85 lakh

Jammu: Crime Branch Jammu Tuesday booked a cheat and his associates for duping unemployed youth of Rs 47.85 lakhs on the pretext of providing jobs to them.

SSP Crime Branch in an official statement said that a formal criminal case was registered under relevant sections of law against accused Vicky Kumar Dogra of H No 19, Ward No 5, Bishnah in district Jammu and his associates.

“The case was registered for their criminal involvement in luring the complainant and other gullible unemployed youth on the pretext of arranging jobs for them in different departments and thereby duping them of their hard earned money to the tune of Rs 47. 85 lakh. The accused cheated them by handing-over fake and forged appointment orders for causing wrongful gain to himself and corresponding loss to the complainant and other unemployed youth,” the SSP said.

As per the official statement, the case owed its origin to a written complaint, lodged by the complainant SumanLata, wife of Rajinder Singh of Digiana, Jammu and others with Crime Branch, Jammu.

The complainant had alleged that the suspect Vicky Kumar Dogra, who was running an NGO 'Khushi Promotion Group' at Shastri Nagar, near Water Tank, Jammu lured and duped her of her hard earned money.

“The accused claimed to have links and contacts for providing jobs in foreign countries to the educated unemployed youth due to which a large number of unemployed innocent people including the complainant fell into his trap. Crime Branch Jammu initiated criminal proceedings on receipt of this complaint in the form of preliminary verification, as per procedure in vogue,” the SSP said.