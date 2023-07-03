Crime Branch Kashmir searches multiple places in fraudulent income tax refund cases

Srinagar, July 03: Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday searched multiple places including offices of persons allegedly involved in fraudulent income tax refund claims.

In a statement, the agency said that multiple teams of the Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir), in the presence of Executive Duty Magistrates, today carried out search of numerous residences and office premises of accused/ suspect individuals allegedly involved in Case FIR No's. 27/2023 and 28/2023 of P/S EOW, Srinagar (CB-Kashmir).

"The cases pertain to the criminal manipulation/ tampering of electronic and other data which enabled the perpetrators of the crime to fraudulently claim refund of Income Tax shown to have been earlier deducted at source etc, " it said.

The said criminal acts have resulted in wrongful pecuniary gain running into crores of Rupees to the accused individuals while causing a corresponding financial loss to the Income Tax Department, Government of India.