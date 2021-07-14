Crime Branch produces challan against 22 persons in fraud case

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir Wednesday produced a challan under an FIR No 504/2009 under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of RPC of Police Station Budgam against 22 accused persons before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam.
The statement of the Crime Branch issued here said that the case owes its origin to a written complaint received by Police Station Budgam, wherein the complainant had alleged that some persons approached and lured him into purchasing a tipper for which demand draft amounting to Rs 11,87,000 was issued by J&K Bank Branch Unit Ompora Budgam.
It said that the initial investigation into the matter was carried out by Police Station Budgam and later the investigation of the instant case was transferred to Crime Branch Kashmir Vide PHQ Order No 2074/2013 dated 23 July 2013.
The statement said that during the investigation, evidence so collected in the form of original documents was badly damaged due to September 2014 floods but the records were reconstructed due to the strenuous efforts of the investigating agency.
It further revealed that accused persons in league with each other under a conspired plan had initially opened their accounts at different branches of J&K Bank and other banks, and later on requested the concerned banks for sanctioning of vehicle loans and in this context submitted the performa bills purported to be of M/s National Garage, BC Road Jammu (authorised dealers of TATA Motors) and also deposited the margin money.
It also revealed that after sanction and disbursement of vehicle loans in respect of the borrowers by way of issuance of demand drafts in favour of National Garage, the accused borrowers in connivance with Bilal Ahmad Pattoo of Veer Chattabal, Ashiq Hussain Lehrwal of Shah Mohalla New Colony Nawabazar (actual resident of Kondbal Ganderbal) and Showkat Ahmad Jhat of Veer Chattabal deposited these demand drafts in the accounts of Bilal Ahmad Pattoo, Ashiq Hussain Lehrwal and Showkat Ahmad Jhat and later on the amounts so deposited were withdrawn in cash.
Ashiq Hussain Lehrwal, Bilal Ahmad Pattoo and Showkat Ahmad Jhat had opened accounts under the banner of National Garage in Punjab National Bank and Indus Bank by submitting fake certificates shown issued by Labour department.
The bank loan amount of Rs 1,98,14,086 has been deposited in above three accounts and thereby withdrawn in cash.
No vehicle has been purchased and the accused had deposited fake registration certificates shown issued by concerned ARTOs with the respective banks.