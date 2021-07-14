Crime Branch produces challan against 22 persons in fraud case

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir Wednesday produced a challan under an FIR No 504/2009 under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of RPC of Police Station Budgam against 22 accused persons before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam.

The statement of the Crime Branch issued here said that the case owes its origin to a written complaint received by Police Station Budgam, wherein the complainant had alleged that some persons approached and lured him into purchasing a tipper for which demand draft amounting to Rs 11,87,000 was issued by J&K Bank Branch Unit Ompora Budgam.

It said that the initial investigation into the matter was carried out by Police Station Budgam and later the investigation of the instant case was transferred to Crime Branch Kashmir Vide PHQ Order No 2074/2013 dated 23 July 2013.