Crime Branch produces charge sheet against fraudster

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) Tuesday produced a charge sheet against a person for committing a fraud of Rs 3.50 lakh.

A statement of CBK issued here said that the charge sheet was produced under FIR No 07 of 2014 under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) of Police Station CBK against one Irshad Ahmad Lone of Yarikhah Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam before the Court of JMIC, DH Pora, Kulgam.

It said that the CBK had received a communication from J&K Women’s Development Corporation (WDC) alleging that an amount of Rs 3.50 lakh was sanctioned by the WDC in favour of Yamberzal Self Help Group and released in favour of the group through the cheques on 15 April 2012.

The statement said that the amount sanctioned in favour of the Yamberzal Group was fraudulently transferred to some other accounts instead of the beneficiaries.

It said that during the course of investigation it was established that the accused in a deceitful way induced the account holders of Yamberzal Self Help Group and fraudulently obtained their signatures on withdrawal slip, utilising the government money for his personal use.