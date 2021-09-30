Crime Branch produces chargesheet against fraudster

The statement said that the investigation established that accused used a spoof call application which displayed the cell number of concerned ministers on the phone of the receiver of such calls or SMS and impersonated himself as the minister of the concerned departments to cheat them and extract money from them against their transfer or post them as per their choice.

It said that during the course of investigation, offences under Section 511-420, 419, 468, 201 RPC, 66-D IT Act were established and the chargesheet of the instant case was produced before the Court of 13th Finance, Srinagar against the accused.

The statement said that the accused was also involved in Case FIR No 17/2012 under Section 420, 468, 471, 120-B of RPC at Police Station CBK, which was charge-sheeted on 21 February 2013 before the court of law.

It said that case FIR No 63/2016 under Section 420 and 66 of the IT Act and FIR No 37/2017 under Section 419, 120-B of RPC at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir are also registered against the accused for cheating and the investigation of these cases is going on.