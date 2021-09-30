Crime Branch produces chargesheet against fraudster

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) produced a chargesheet against a fraudster who posed as a minister or a bureaucrat to extract money from various government employees.
A statement of CBK issued here said that a Case FIR No 46 of 2018 under Sections 419, 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) 66-D IT Act of Police Station CBK, was registered against a fraudster Firdous Ahmad of Nund Resh Colony, Bemina, Srinagar in the Court of 13th Finance, Srinagar.
It said that the accused was impersonated as minister or bureaucrat by using a spoof call application to extract money from various government employees.
The statement said that the CBK received a communication that Phone No 7880919630 was being used by some cheat and fraudster, impersonating as minister or a bureaucrat demanding money from engineers of PWD, PMGSY and Tehsildar, Uri.
It said that verification under No Misc 26/2018 was initiated in the CBK, Srinagar which lead to the registration of a case against him.
The statement said that during the investigation, it came to fore that Cell No 7880919630 was being used by Firdous Ahmad to contact Superintending Engineer PMGSY Srinagar, Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara, Tehsildar Uri and Chief Education Officer Ganderbal.
It said that he introduced himself as MOS for the R&B and Revenue department and told them that they might be transferred if they do not pay money to him.
The statement said that the investigation established that accused used a spoof call application which displayed the cell number of concerned ministers on the phone of the receiver of such calls or SMS and impersonated himself as the minister of the concerned departments to cheat them and extract money from them against their transfer or post them as per their choice.
It said that during the course of investigation, offences under Section 511-420, 419, 468, 201 RPC, 66-D IT Act were established and the chargesheet of the instant case was produced before the Court of 13th Finance, Srinagar against the accused.
The statement said that the accused was also involved in Case FIR No 17/2012 under Section 420, 468, 471, 120-B of RPC at Police Station CBK, which was charge-sheeted on 21 February 2013 before the court of law.
It said that case FIR No 63/2016 under Section 420 and 66 of the IT Act and FIR No 37/2017 under Section 419, 120-B of RPC at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir are also registered against the accused for cheating and the investigation of these cases is going on.