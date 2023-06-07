Crime Branch Srinagar files chargesheet against 7 persons in loan fraud case

Sheikh Samiullah forged these "revenue documents" by replacing Bugroo with Bemina Srinagar owing to the fact that rate of land is much higher at Bemina as compared to Bugroo Khansahib. Bank Manager, Deputy Manager and legal advisor of Indian Overseas Bank Dalgate without verifying these documents facilitated the main accused in availing loan to the tune of Rs. 48 lakhs."

He said that as the loan application mentioned that machinery, equipment for M/S Afreen Productions had been obtained from M/S Oriental Stores Hari Singh High Street Srinagar, Sheikh Samiullah managed to open a Bank account at J&K Bank Ganpatyar Srinagar in the name of his wife Neelam Jan mentioning her as Prop. of M/S Oriental Stores H.S.H.S Srinagar.

Indian Overseas Bank Dalgate Srinagar transferred the sanctioned loan amount into this account being the supplier of machinery, which was withdrawn by Sheikh Samiullah and not a single repayment was made towards the loan.

"Main beneficiary of the fraud Sheikh Samiullah is a known fraudster, who is also wanted in Case FIR No. 05/2019 U/S 420,468,471,120 (B) RPC P/S Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Srinagar, which is under investigation.The Court of Principal & District Sessions Judge, Srinagar has declared him as a “Proclaimed Offender” in case FIR No. 34 of 2015, which is under trial," a statement said.