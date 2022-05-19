Crime, security review meeting held in Awantipora

Srinagar: SSP Awantipora, Mohd Yousuf, chaired a crime and security review meeting at District Police Lines Awantipora.

The meeting was attended by all SDPOs, DySP PC, DySP DAR, SHOs and Incharge PPs of Police District Awantipora. During the meeting, law and order scenario, follow up of previous meetings and various security measures were discussed for ensuring peace and stability in the Police District.

Also aspects of policing including investigation of cases, prosecution, crime/complaints disposal and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.