Crime, security review meeting held in Awantipora

Srinagar: SSP Awantipora, Mohd Yousuf, chaired a crime and security review meeting at District Police Lines Awantipora.
The meeting was attended by all SDPOs, DySP PC, DySP DAR, SHOs and Incharge PPs of Police District Awantipora. During the meeting, law and order scenario, follow up of previous meetings and various security measures were discussed for ensuring peace and stability in the Police District.
Also aspects of policing including investigation of cases, prosecution, crime/complaints disposal and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.
While interacting with the officers, SSP Awantipora reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges. He urged upon the officers to strengthen the general security grid of their respective areas of responsibility besides taking stringent action against those involved in anti- national activities.
The officers were urged to make all possible efforts in fight against menace of drugs and work dedicatedly to prevent social crimes & cyber crimes. The chairing officer also emphasized upon the participating officers to ensure quantitative and qualitative disposal of under investigation criminal cases.