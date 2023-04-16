Cross border narcotic smuggling case | Police arrest 2 more accused

As already reported, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on April 6 of 2023 arrested two cross-border narco smugglers namely Sajjad Ahmed Badana son of Aijaz Ahmed Badana from Nachyan, Karnah and Zaheer Ahmed Tanch son of Alamdin Tanch from Amroyi Karnah, kupwara at Srinagar with 11.089 Kgs of Heroin (worth Rs 70 crore in international market) and Rs 11.82 lakh.

“Sajjad Badana was working in the Central Security Agency and was posted at 160Bn, Jammu,” the official said.

Following their arrest, an FIR under FIR no 17/2023 has been registered under sections 8,21,29 of NDPS act in Police station Rajbagh. The police had said that both the accused were residing in a rented accommodation owned by Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Kursoo Rajbagh.

”Initial questioning of the accused revealed that the consignment of these drugs had come from Pakistan,” the police in a statement had said. Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a massive drive against the drug abuse to eradicate the menace from the society. The massive crackdown on the drugs has been launched in wake of the latest surveys depicting involvement of young boys and girls in drug addiction. In Baramulla district alone, drugs worth crores of rupees have been seized while 120 persons were arrested in connection with the seized drugs from January to March 2023. “Six of the arrested persons have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) while 75 cases have been registered so far,” the spokesman said.