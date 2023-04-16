Cross border narcotic smuggling case | Police arrest 2 more accused

Srinagar: The investigations into the case of cross-border narcotic smuggling has resulted in the arrest of two more accused, including one PSO, by Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Both the accused are presently lodged at Police Station Rajbagh, a top police official said.The official identified the accused as Gairat Ali, a PSO, son of Ali Mohammad Bajad of Karnah.
“The accused was attached to a senior police officer. He was arrested after a raid was carried out by police at the residence of the senior police officer,” the official said. Another one has been identified as Bashir Ahmed Shikh son of Suliman Shikh of Amrohi karnah.”Both have been arrested in case FIR no 17/23 U/S 8/20 NDPS. They are lodged at Police station Raj Bagh,” the official said.
As already reported, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on April 6 of 2023 arrested two cross-border narco smugglers namely Sajjad Ahmed Badana son of Aijaz Ahmed Badana from Nachyan, Karnah and Zaheer Ahmed Tanch son of Alamdin Tanch from Amroyi Karnah, kupwara at Srinagar with 11.089 Kgs of Heroin (worth Rs 70 crore in international market) and Rs 11.82 lakh.
“Sajjad Badana was working in the Central Security Agency and was posted at 160Bn, Jammu,” the official said.
Following their arrest, an FIR under FIR no 17/2023 has been registered under sections 8,21,29 of NDPS act in Police station Rajbagh. The police had said that both the accused were residing in a rented accommodation owned by Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Kursoo Rajbagh.
”Initial questioning of the accused revealed that the consignment of these drugs had come from Pakistan,” the police in a statement had said. Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a massive drive against the drug abuse to eradicate the menace from the society. The massive crackdown on the drugs has been launched in wake of the latest surveys depicting involvement of young boys and girls in drug addiction. In Baramulla district alone, drugs worth crores of rupees have been seized while 120 persons were arrested in connection with the seized drugs from January to March 2023. “Six of the arrested persons have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) while 75 cases have been registered so far,” the spokesman said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Youghul Manhas when contacted said the two accused initially arrested in the cross -border narcotic smuggling case by Srinagar Police were already in radar of Kupwara Police. Asked how the accused managed to carry the narcotic substance from Kupwara to Srinagar district, he said they were yet to go through the interrogation report to ascertain how they managed to carry it.