CRPF 53 Bn observes Police Commemoration day

Baramulla: The solemn occasion of Police Commemoration Day was observed with great reverence and respect at the 53 Battalion CRPF in Baramulla. The event, attended by Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Commandant-53 Battalion, along with all officers, subordinate officers, and jawans of the battalion, served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty.

The official handout reads that the primary purpose of this event was to pay homage to the valiant police personnel who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Commandant Sanjeev Kumar Sharma addressed the gathering, emphasizing the sacred duty that these brave souls had performed in the name of national security.

Speaking at the event, Commandant Sanjeev Kumar Sharma said, "No duty can be more sacred than the duty performed for the security of the nation. The selflessness and dedication exhibited by our martyrs will forever be etched in our hearts and minds."

Commandant Sharma also traced the historical significance of Police Commemoration Day. He recounted the tragic incident that occurred on October 21, 1959, when a CRPF patrolling party was ambushed by the Chinese Army at Hot Spring, Ladakh.

"Since that fateful day, Police Commemoration Day has been observed annually to pay tribute to the police martyrs who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," he said.

At the end, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, along with all the officers, subordinate officers, and jawans of the 53 Battalion CRPF, observed a two-minute silence in memory of those valiant souls who had laid down their lives for the nation.