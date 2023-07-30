CRPF assisting Amarnath Yatris in Srinagar: DIG Srinagar North Range CRPF

Srinagar: The paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and providing safe passage and assistance to the Amarnath Yatris in Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Srinagar North Range CRPF Jaidev Kesari said that the CRPF deployed along the Amarnath Yatra route in Srinagar was essential in ensuring the safety and aid of the yatris in Srinagar.

"The CRPF plays a crucial role in providing safe passage and assistance to the Amarnath Yatris in Srinagar. The CRPF personnel are deployed along the yatra route and in Srinagar to ensure the security and well-being of the yatris," he said.

Kesari said that the CRPF regularly checks for threats, upholds the peace, and makes sure yatris can travel without incidents.

"The CRPF conducts regular security checks, maintains law and order, and facilitates the smooth movement of the yatris during the yatra," he said.