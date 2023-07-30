CRPF assisting Amarnath Yatris in Srinagar: DIG Srinagar North Range CRPF

Srinagar: The paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and providing safe passage and assistance to the Amarnath Yatris in Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Srinagar North Range CRPF Jaidev Kesari said that the CRPF deployed along the Amarnath Yatra route in Srinagar was essential in ensuring the safety and aid of the yatris in Srinagar.
"The CRPF plays a crucial role in providing safe passage and assistance to the Amarnath Yatris in Srinagar. The CRPF personnel are deployed along the yatra route and in Srinagar to ensure the security and well-being of the yatris," he said.
Kesari said that the CRPF regularly checks for threats, upholds the peace, and makes sure yatris can travel without incidents.
"The CRPF conducts regular security checks, maintains law and order, and facilitates the smooth movement of the yatris during the yatra," he said.
Kesari said that the CRPF personnel work closely with the local authorities, including the J&K Police to create a secure environment for the yatris and address any potential security threats.
“The CRPF provides various assistance services to the yatris in collaboration with other agencies. These services include medical camps, transportation facilities, communication networks, and emergency response teams,” he said.
Additionally, Kesari said that the CRPF was prepared and trained to deal with any emergencies and, if necessary, offer prompt assistance to the yatris.
"The CRPF personnel are trained and equipped to handle any emergency situations and provide immediate help to the pilgrims if needed," he said. “The presence and efforts of the CRPF contribute to the safe and successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra in Srinagar, ensuring a memorable and secure yatra experience for the devotees.”
Kesari said: "CRPF's presence and dedication help instill confidence among the yatris and ensure that they can undertake the yatra in a peaceful manner."
The efforts of the CRPF contribute to the overall success and safety of the yatra, allowing thousands of devotees to visit the Amarnath cave shrine every year, the official said.
The total number of devotees who undertook the Amarnath Yatra this year surpassed last year's number.
Beyond the spiritual significance, the yatra has also witnessed the arrival of distinguished personalities from various walks of life including renowned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and badminton player Saina Nehwal. The Amarnath Yatra-2023 has also witnessed a significant increase in the number of foreign yatris visiting the cave shrine.