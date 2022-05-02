CRPF assures safe environment during Amarnath pilgrimage

"As far as security is concerned, we will provide a safe environment to the pilgrims as special security arrangements are being put in place (throughout the yatra route), Dhakarwal told reporters at Sarna during his visit to Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

He said as part of the contingency plan, some special steps have been put in place foreseeing the problems that could be faced during the Yatra.

Considering the vulnerability of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the officer said a new yatri niwas' has been set up at Chanderkot in Ramban district which can house 3,500 pilgrims in case of a road block.