CRPF felicitates Ganderbal resident for his honesty

Srinagar: In a heartwarming tale of sincerity and integrity, Tahir Mohammad Sheikh, a tent owner, and a local resident of Manigam, Ganderbal, has been duly acknowledged for his exemplary honesty by CRPF.

On 28 July, a newly-wedded couple, on their pilgrimage to Amarnath Yatra at Manigam, unintentionally left behind a valuable necklace (Mangalsutra) in Tahir's tent.

After an earnest endeavor, Tahir's dedicated search bore fruit as he discovered the missing item and ensured its rightful return to the relieved couple.

Camp Commander (Manigam Base Camp) and Commandant, 28 Bn., Rajesh Sankhla, deeply moved by Tahir's earthbound integrity, bestowed upon him a commendation letter.

In this instance, the “virtuous spirit of Tahir, personifying honesty in its truest essence, shines as a beacon of inspiration for all.” “Let us celebrate and applaud such exemplary conduct, as it echoes the timeless values of integrity and righteousness,” Rajesh Sankhla shared these sentiments while speaking about the incident.