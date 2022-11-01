CRPF holds 'Run for Unity' programme

Srinagar: On the occasion of birth anniversary of first Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, troops and officers of 132 Bn CRPF observed the day from the historic Clock Tower, Lalchowk with a 'Run for Unity' program to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
Troops were also administered with a pledge issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The occasion was celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm and jawans actively participated to spread a message of awareness of unity and fight against all evils.
The progarmme underscored the need for a peaceful environment to live in harmony.