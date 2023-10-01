CRPF invites SP College for bike rally

Srinagar: Trilochan Prasad, Assistant Commandant 132 Bn CRPF visited Sri Pratap College, Srinagar and extended formal invitation to the college for inaugural ceremony of bike rally to be organised on 3rd October. The principal of the college apprised him about different academic programmes and other ongoing developmental projects on the campus.

The visiting official expressed his keen interest in different programmes being run in the college. He also expressed his desire to reach out the student community in order to channelise their potential in right direction.