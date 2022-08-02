CRPF launches plantation drive in Bhaderwah schools

Bhaderwah: To promote institutional plantation and to inculcate the importance of growing trees among youth, 33rd battalion of CRPF organised plantation drive as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Bhaderwah today.

The plantation drive in which beside officers of CRPF students and faculty members participated was organised at sports ground of Govt Boys Higher secondary school Bhaderwah under the supervision of Kasam Khan and principal Dr Anis Ahmed.

The plantation drive in government establishments was organized on the directions of higher authorities to encourage institutional plantation, which was inaugurated by 2IC 33 Battalion CRPF Kasam Khan along with Dr Anis. During the drive 120 saplings of cedar, Jamun and other coniferous trees were planted.