CRPF man who conspired with, acted at behest of Pakistan based terrorist organisation charge-sheeted by SIA

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) today produced charge-sheet against a terrorist handler in a court here, a press note said.

The press note added that today Police Station CIK/SIA Srinagar produced challan (Charge-sheet) before Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act(TADA/POTA) Srinagar U/s 13, 18, 38, 39 UA(P) Act r/w Section, 121,121-A IPC and Section 3 of official secrets Act, Section, 3 Enemy Agent Ordinance against an operative, a serving CRPF official namely ZulfkarAli Khatana S/O Altaf Hussain Khatana R/O Kachawa Kokernag a terrorist handler of JeM/LeT outfit and ISI agents.

“The case was registered at police station C/SIA Kashmir on the receipt of a credible information through reliable source that one Zulafkar Ali Khatana son of Altaf Hussain Khatana resident of Kachwan, Kathnadi, Larnoo, Kokernag, a serving constable in CRPF posted in CRPF 171-Bn has conspired with and acted at the behest of Pakistan based terrorist organisation(s) and agents of ISI and collected and provided secret/classified information regarding location of vital defense installations, shared confidential documents thereby aided the enemy/adversary to strategise attacks on India and acted on the instructions received from the adversary in its ongoing campaign undertaken by the enemy in subverting the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by giving assistance to the enemy,” the press note said.