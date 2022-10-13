CRPF man who conspired with, acted at behest of Pakistan based terrorist organisation charge-sheeted by SIA

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) today produced charge-sheet against a terrorist handler in a court here, a press note said.
The press note added that today Police Station CIK/SIA Srinagar produced challan (Charge-sheet) before Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act(TADA/POTA) Srinagar U/s 13, 18, 38, 39 UA(P) Act r/w Section, 121,121-A IPC and Section 3 of official secrets Act, Section, 3 Enemy Agent Ordinance against an operative, a serving CRPF official namely ZulfkarAli Khatana S/O Altaf Hussain Khatana R/O Kachawa Kokernag a terrorist handler of JeM/LeT outfit and ISI agents.
“The case was registered at police station C/SIA Kashmir on the receipt of a credible information through reliable source that one Zulafkar Ali Khatana son of Altaf Hussain Khatana resident of Kachwan, Kathnadi, Larnoo, Kokernag, a serving constable in CRPF posted in CRPF 171-Bn has conspired with and acted at the behest of Pakistan based terrorist organisation(s) and agents of ISI and collected and provided secret/classified information regarding location of vital defense installations, shared confidential documents thereby aided the enemy/adversary to strategise attacks on India and acted on the instructions received from the adversary in its ongoing campaign undertaken by the enemy in subverting the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by giving assistance to the enemy,” the press note said.
It added that investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, which has been completed in less than six months period by the SIA (Kashmir). “It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist handlers namely Yousuf Baloch @Zarar @ Qari Maviah @ Hafiz @ Aziz Bai and agents of ISI across border (based in Pak) have used cyber space for instigating, enticing and motivating Kashmiri youth to join militant ranks and raise funds and provide logistics for running militant modules amongst the handlers in Pakistan their identities are being ascertained and action to expose them and submit evidence against them would follow during the further course of investigation which is continuing. These handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide the desired confidential information besides, to arrange logistics for infiltrating terrorists and other required designs for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces/vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J & K from the Union of India,” the press note said.