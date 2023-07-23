CRPF marks 85th Raising Day with cleanliness drive on Shankaracharya Temple route

Srinagar: To mark its 85th Raising Day of the CRPF, the 161 Bn of CRPF launched a cleanliness drive on the Shankaracharya Hill in Srinagar under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Sunday.
A statement of the CRPF 161 Bn issued here said that the cleanliness drive was conducted under the supervision of Commandant 161 Bn Balihar Singh.
The statement said that apart from carrying out their primary duty of maintaining law and order and security, the team started the cleanliness drive by cleaning the road heading to the famous Shankracharya Temple in Srinagar and collected polythene bags, bottles, and other bio-degradable items, which were found littered en-route.
It said that the collected material was segregated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable material for safe disposal as per laid down guidelines.
The statement said that during the drive people were apprised on the spot regarding the ill effects of polythene bags.
It said that the initiative aimed to promote cleanliness and to create and contribute towards a cleaner and healthier environment and encourage local public to keep their surroundings clean, as clean roads and surroundings make visitors experience better.
The statement said that the tourists were also encouraged to put waste material into dustbin.
It said that the cleanliness drive began in the morning with an opening address by Commandant 161 Bn CRPF Balihar Singh, who emphasised the significance of cleanliness for healthy and better society.
The statement said that after the cleanliness drive, the entire team paid obeisance at the Shankaracharya Temple.