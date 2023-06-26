CRPF organises free medical camp at Handwara village

Kupwara: CRPF's 162 Battalion Monday organised a free medical camp at Kargama village of north Kashmir’s Handwara sub district with an aim to provide quality medical care and free medicines to the poor and needy people of the area.

The medical camp was organised in consonance with the ongoing peace process by security forces across Kashmir Valley. A team of specialist CRPF doctors rendered their services to over 200 patients including men, women and children. These patients had come from different nearby villages for treatment.

Free medicines were also distributed among people. People of the area have hailed the efforts of CRPF and hoped that security forces will organise such camps in future also.

On this occasion Commanding Officer (CO) of 162 Battalion Vinod Kumar said that CRPF always stood for peace, prosperity and development of the society.