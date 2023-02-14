CRPF soldiers on duty in Pulwama 4 years ago remember fallen colleagues

Karan Singh, a CRPF soldiers who was a part of the convoy that was targetted by terrorists said they initially thought that it was a grenade blast or a tyre burst, but soon realised it was a terrorist attack on their convoy.

"We promptly took control of the situation and secured the area," he said.

Ravinder Bodra, another CRPF soldier, who was on duty in Pulwama on that day, said they are proud of their fallen colleagues and the morale of the CRPF soldiers is high.

"We have taken revenge. If in the future terrorists have similar designs, they will receive the same treatment," Ravinder Bodra said.

"We have changed the SOP for the duty now, earlier vehicular traffic used to accompany the security forces convoy, now we don't allow any traffic, when convoy moves," P R Dwivedi, another CRPF soldier, who was posted in Pulwama four years ago, said while remembering his colleagues.