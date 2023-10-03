CRPF women bikers rally welcomed at Banihal

Banihal: Yashasvini, the all-women CRPF bike expedition, which was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Lal Chowk in Srinagar was welcomed at Banihal as it reached Ramban district in Jammu division.

The expedition team was received by 2IC Naveen Kumar Yadav and officers of 166 Bn of CRPF at the south portal of Navyug tunnel and 50 women bikers reached Lamber Ground Banihal in Ramban where they were welcomed by a huge gathering at around 2:30 pm.

An interaction programme with local school children and women was organised by the CRPF.

The team was welcomed by officers of CRPF DIG Ops, Jammu North, Rajesh Dhakarwal; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Masarat-ul-Islam; CO 166 Bn, Hargyan Singh Gujjar; CO 24 Bn Jawahar Tunnel, Y N Rai; Lt Col Atul Singh; and officers of 12 RR.

A colourful cultural programme by school children and CRPF personnel presented on the occasion was followed by a photo session of school girls with women bike riders.