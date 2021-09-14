‘CS approves Annual Action Plan for rehabilitation of militancy victims’

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Executive Council for rehabilitation of victims of militancy: widows, orphans, handicapped, and old-aged people for the year 2021-22, an official spokesman said.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman said that the Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Finance, Home, Social Welfare, and Higher Education, besides representatives of the Centre and the National Foundation for communal harmony along with the concerned officers participated in the meeting.

It was informed that in 2020-21, 6982 beneficiaries were given financial assistance worth Rs 8.43 crore and 1267motorised tricycles were provided to specially-abled persons across the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. The chief secretary approved the annual plan for 2021-22 worth Rs 8.91 crore to provide financial assistance to 7186 beneficiaries as a relief measure for victims of militancy.

The financial assistance would be provided through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Further, under the approved annual plan, 683 orphans would also be covered under a scholarship scheme to extend financial assistance amounting to Rs 61.47 lakh.

Additionally, keeping in consideration the special needs of persons with disabilities (PwDs), the Chief Secretary asked the department to expeditiously conduct a survey for providing prosthetic aid to the beneficiaries and saturate the demand within 4 months.