CS asks SED to follow school complex system

Dr Mehta called for conducting social audit of primary schools by local panchayat members and instituting a system of student feedback from class 6 onwards.

In Higher Education, he directed that GDC Jourian and GDC Bhagwati Nagar should be completed on time.

The Employment Department was asked to organise workshops with the support of allied departments. The departments implementing self employment schemes were directed to support the unemployed youth to establish their units in the district.

The Chief Secretary informed that the largest ever recruitment was done by the government last year since independence.

He said that the government is giving a major thrust to self employment and the same will be promoted in the upcoming Back to Village 4 programme.

Dr Mehta directed the District administration to immediately roll out the Digital Jammu initiative and promote the usage of the digital platforms for improvement of service delivery and ushering in transparency and equity in the system.

He directed that people need to be provided livelihood through various wage employment programmes, MGNREGA and self employment ventures according to capability and educational qualification.

He also directed Employment Department to formulate a District Employment Plan.

The Rural Development Department was asked to ensure door to door segregation of solid waste collection in rural areas with the help of PRIs. The department was also asked to get the all soak-age pits completed by October 2, this year.

Dr Mehta directed the Deputy Commissioner to conduct monthly meetings with officers of Industries department and the stakeholders to speed up setting up of units in the new and upcoming industrial estates.

“A number of industries are coming up in the UT and this would provide major thrust to employment to local youth”, he added.