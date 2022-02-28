CS calls for ‘reinventing’ Forest Department

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday called for “reinventing” the Forest Department in a way that promotes livelihood for all.
Inaugurating the one-day consultation meeting-cum-discussion on ‘Forests for Livelihood’ organised by the J&K Forest Department, he encouraged the members of Self Help Groups and NGOs as well as the forest officers to actively work towards finding innovative solutions to engage a greater number of people in livelihood generation activities and conservation of forest resources.
Mehta said that there were 572 unique medicinal plants in J&K and called for formulating a detailed plan for each one of these plants.
Calling for cleaning and rejuvenating wetlands, he said, “Healthy wetlands can generate several livelihood avenues.”
The chief secretary highlighted the key role of forests in sustaining the economy, supporting the livelihood of millions of people living around them, and the ecosystem services provided by them, especially in a hilly region like J&K.
Lauding the efforts of the government to enhance the green cover of J&K by launching ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir Drive’ and ‘One Beat Guard, One Village Programme’, he said these programmes had the potential to enhance the livelihood of the communities through their active involvement.
Mehta said that the greening of J&K was being carried out in all village panchyats under the ‘Har Gaon Haryali’ campaign with the involvement of PRIs and Biodiversity Management Committees.
For the preservation of green cover, he urged the Social Forestry Department to take the mission of ‘Har Gaon Haryali’, green villages, a step further to ‘Har Ghar Haryali’, green homes to encourage households to plant trees.
The chief secretary also suggested launching a movement on the lines of ‘Har Nagar Ek Upvan’, a green space for every town.
He appreciated the generation of livelihood by the Forest Department through its ‘Eco-trek Routes’.