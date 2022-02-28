CS calls for ‘reinventing’ Forest Department

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday called for “reinventing” the Forest Department in a way that promotes livelihood for all.

Inaugurating the one-day consultation meeting-cum-discussion on ‘Forests for Livelihood’ organised by the J&K Forest Department, he encouraged the members of Self Help Groups and NGOs as well as the forest officers to actively work towards finding innovative solutions to engage a greater number of people in livelihood generation activities and conservation of forest resources.