CS chairs J&K-level Apex Committee meeting of SBM-U

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday chaired the 8th meeting of State Level Apex Committee (SLAC) on Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and reviewed the functioning of solid waste management system under the scheme.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Secretaries of departments of Rural Development &Panchayati Raj, Housing & Urban Development, Jal Shakti, Planning, Development & Monitoring, besides, Commissioners, Municipal Corporations, Jammu and Srinagar along with Directors, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu and Kashmir participated in the meeting.

It was informed that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, efforts are being made towards scientific disposal of solid waste through scientific solid waste management, robust IEC activities for bringing about a behavioural change, and various capacity-building measures. Currently, 100 percent door-to-door collection of solid waste is being done in 984 wards with 100 percent source segregation is 178 wards.

The Chief Secretary directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to ensure 100 percent door-to-door collection of solid waste across all towns and cities of Jammu and Kashmir by 2nd October 2021, besides, raising the number of towns with 100 percent source segregation.