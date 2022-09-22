CS e-inaugurates projects worth Rs 21 Cr in Ganderbal

Similarly, the Jal Shakti Department was directed to ensure vital projects are completed on time especially that are approved in Languishing scheme and called for immediate resolution of all issues to ensure regular water supply both in Ganderbal and Srinagar.

The Chief Secretary also took brief review of agriculture and its allied sectors. He observed that district Ganderbal has tremendous scope in agriculture and its allied sectors including Fisheries, Apiculture and Animal Husbandry and directed the concerned departments to prepare a plan for engaging more youth in the sector and apply latest technologies for doubling farmers income in the district.

Mehta took a brief review of implementation of various beneficiary oriented and other welfare schemes like PMAY, SAKSHAM scholarships, self-employment schemes, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat and others in the district.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned departments to start vigorous awareness campaign in a convergence mode for effective implementation of all schemes which are intended to improve social economic condition of downtrodden. The Social Welfare department was asked to saturate scholarship schemes.

Mehta also reviewed the status of activities carried under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The DC informed that various activities including awareness camps, Pledge taking ceremony, painting competitions, cannabis destruction, etc. are going vigorously throughout the district.

The Chief Secretary directed SSP Ganderbal to ensure that the drug peddlers are nabbed and booked. He said that drug menace is a grave concern and it is social and human responsibility of all to work in eliminating drug menace and directed all the officers to work in coordination in this regard so that district Ganderbal is declared drug free.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary reviewed the implementation of Self-employment schemes offered by various departments in the district. He said that the government is giving a major thrust to self-employment and all these schemes are launched with the purpose to support the unemployed youth so that they could earn their livelihood. He directed all the concerned departments to provide handholding to the unemployed youth in establishing their units saying that there no limit in such schemes.

Mehta directed the District administration to formulate district tourism plan with the objective to tap the potential of various tourist location in the district like Manasbal and identity other spots besides promote Village Tourism. He also directed for promoting sports and culture activities under all age groups involving PRIs, students and locals.