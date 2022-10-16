CS interacts with DDCs, BDCs, Presidents of Municipalities at Budgam

Budgam: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta visited Budgam and interacted with DDC, BDC members, Presidents of Municipal Councils and other PRIs at Dak Bunglow here.

The delegations raised their demands and issues with the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary gave them patient hearing and assured them that all there genuine demands will be addressed on priority.

Dr Mehta also inspected stalls set up by different departments showing their products. Among the stalls Agricultural, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Handicrafts and Handloom presented their different items and briefed the Chief Secretary regarding their associated benefits to the artisans. On the occasion, the Chief Secretary interacted with various beneficiaries covered under different schemes.