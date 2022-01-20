CS lauds revenue effort of Finance Deptt

Reviewing the functioning of the Finance Department he said that the expenditure efficiencies in the system had vastly improved due to the recent introduction of a series of financial reforms and nowhere was it more evident than in the number of works completed in 2018-19 as compared to this year at relatively less expenditure than the correspondingly previous years.

“In the past, on an average 2000 works would be completed. As of today, 11,508 works have already been completed and by the time the current fiscal year comes to a close, around 25,000 works are expected to be completed. This represents a 12 times increase over the previous years’ average,” he said.