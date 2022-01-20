CS lauds revenue effort of Finance Deptt

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday hailed the improvement in the current year’s revenue collections despite the ongoing pandemic and said that a strong and consistent revenue performance and a positive outlook for the future would underpin equally strong Capex growth this fiscal year and beyond.
Reviewing the functioning of the Finance Department he said that the expenditure efficiencies in the system had vastly improved due to the recent introduction of a series of financial reforms and nowhere was it more evident than in the number of works completed in 2018-19 as compared to this year at relatively less expenditure than the correspondingly previous years.
“In the past, on an average 2000 works would be completed. As of today, 11,508 works have already been completed and by the time the current fiscal year comes to a close, around 25,000 works are expected to be completed. This represents a 12 times increase over the previous years’ average,” he said.
Mehta said the Capex performance has to be further improved to maximise the gains of fiscal reforms so as to create a virtuous cycle of growth in J&K that feeds on itself and continues to grow.
Stating that PRIs was the top focus of the government, the Chief Secretary said that the developmental spending in the rural areas needs to be ramped up with the close support of the representatives of the local self-government for better infrastructure development.
Highlighting the importance of monitoring the regular CSS inflows from the Centre, the chief secretary said that the department should work closely with the departments for seeking more CSS funds from the Centre.
Mehta laid emphasis on ensuring real-time audit of the departments through e-audit and said that instead of auditing account books on an ex-post basis, the department needs to do so on an ex-ante basis so that deviations from norms were checked before they happen.
He directed the department to ensure that all 24 services in the Excise Department were integrated into the single window under the Business Reform Action Plan of the I&C Department.
The chief secretary directed the department to bring all 16 services under E-Grass on top priority.