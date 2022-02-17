CS pitches for Budgam beautification

He said that all sarpanches under the mission mode should also carry out the sanitation campaign across all villages and ensure the construction of separate pits for the dumping of waste generated at the village level, besides, ensuring all their areas are made litter and plastic-free zones.

The chief secretary emphasised the promotion of Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan, and Yousmarg tourist destinations and directed the concerned to brace up for celebrating the current year as the ‘Year of Tourism in Budgam’.

He emphasised that besides proper sanitation and putting in place all other required facilities at the tourist destinations, facilities like huts, cafeteria, and lavatory complexes be established for the hassle-free stay of tourists.