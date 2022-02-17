CS pitches for Budgam beautification

Budgam: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday called for the beautification of Budgam to add to its tourist attraction and develop it as a modern city in the next six months.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of officers to take a review of the progress of development projects and implementation of J&K government and centrally-sponsored schemes under District Capex Budget, languishing, and other grants at Budgam, Mehta stressed on beautification of Budgam and instructed concerned people to launch a three-month development campaign with a focus on sanitation and beautification to turn Budgam into a modern city.
He said that all sarpanches under the mission mode should also carry out the sanitation campaign across all villages and ensure the construction of separate pits for the dumping of waste generated at the village level, besides, ensuring all their areas are made litter and plastic-free zones.
The chief secretary emphasised the promotion of Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan, and Yousmarg tourist destinations and directed the concerned to brace up for celebrating the current year as the ‘Year of Tourism in Budgam’.
He emphasised that besides proper sanitation and putting in place all other required facilities at the tourist destinations, facilities like huts, cafeteria, and lavatory complexes be established for the hassle-free stay of tourists.
Mehta said that after Srinagar, Budgam should be showcased as the next stop for the tourists with the best facilities.
He asked to extend handholding to local youth to enable them to look for self-employment avenues in the tourism trade.
Taking the sector-wise review, the chief secretary emphasised on the convergence of MGNREGA with other schemes to provide maximum wages to the registered labour cardholders and create durable rural assets.
He stressed expediting the work on all ongoing projects and their timely completion. Mehta said that works were taken up be completed in all respects within the set timeline.
He said that the work on the 125-bedded district hospital estimated to cost Rs 48 crore would start soon in Budgam. Stressing on prompt and hassle-free public service delivery, the chief secretary asked the departments to bring evident improvement and take the feedback for every service provided to the citizens.