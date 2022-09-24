CS reviews transportation arrangements for migratory tribal families

Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners to establish control rooms for facilitating hassle-free movement of migratory tribal families and provide them all requisite assistance including livestock healthcare. He asked for smooth management of transport fleets on National Highway and Mughal road through a regulated manner aimed at providing facilities to migratory families as well as uninterrupted traffic movement.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Padurang K Pole briefed about the preparedness in Kashmir division including constitution of joint teams of veterinarians from Animal & Sheep Husbandry department, transport department and other agencies.

Secretary, Transport Department, G Prasanna Ramaswamy informed that apart from a fleet of 50 trucks to be operated by JK Road Transport Corporation more than 100 LCMVs will operate.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that transportation facility, free of cost, is being provided from 25 September to 25 October 2022 and vehicles have been placed at the disposal of concerned Deputy Commissioners. He also informed that two transit accommodations have also been readied to be used as halting points.

IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh informed that Deras have started moving from upper reaches and the transport facility will greatly augment traffic management efforts.

He also informed traffic police teams will be deployed to coordinate pick-up and movement of trucks and LCMVs deployed for migratory tribal families.