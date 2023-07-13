CS takes firsthand appraisal of yatra arrangements at Panjtarni via Baltal Axis

Ganderbal: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today undertook an extensive visit of Baltal axis via Panjtarni till Holy Cave. He chaired a meeting of officers and made first hand appraisal of arrangements for yatries for ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY), 2023.

Chief Secretary took a brief about the arrangements from the officers put in place for yatries including sanitation measures, lodging, drinking water, tents and langar facility, health, security and other arrangements.

He urged the officers to work with synergy and make strenuous efforts to extend essential services and basic amenities at every destination to the pilgrims so that this religious pilgrimage is made memorable and life time experience for devotees.