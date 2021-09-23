CS to chair reconstituted BoD J&K Minerals Ltd

Jammu: J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta would chair the reconstituted Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited.

As per GAD order, the Board of Directors was reconstituted in supersession of all previous orders on the subject and in terms of Article 66(3) of the Memorandum and the Article of Association of the Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited.

Besides, the chairman Arun Kumar Mehta J&K Chief Secretary, the Board would have Atal Dulloo IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance department; Manoj Kumar Dwivedi IAS, Commissioner Secretary to the government Mining department; Sushma Chauhan IAS, Administrative Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring department; O P Bhagat JKAS, Director Geology and Mining J&K and Vikram K Gupta MD, Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited as its five directors.