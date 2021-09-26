CS to lead J&K monitoring panel for unorganised workers’ registration

Jammu: The Chief Secretary would lead the Union Territory Level Monitoring Committee (UTMLC) for implementation and monitoring of registration of unorganised workers on the portal of National Database for Unorganised Workers (NDUW) ‘e-SHRAM’ in J&K.
The J&K monitoring panel would review and monitor the progress of registration of unorganised workers with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs).
It would also channelise labour unions, workers associations, federations or civil society organisations working for the welfare of the unorganised workers and convince and mobilise their respective members to register under the e-SHRAM portal.
UTMLC was constituted along with the District Level Implementation Committees which are to be headed by the District Magistrate concerned by the government vide GAD Order No 980 issued on 22 September 2021.
J&K panel would also examine the working of the field-level Common Service Centres (CSCs) district wise in terms of defined targets.
As per the GAD Commissioner, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, its terms of reference would also include the monitoring of mobilisation of target sub-groups of unorganised workers like MGNREGA workers, SHG members under NRLM and NULM, street vendors, rickshaw-pullers, construction (BOCW) workers, mid-day meal workers, domestic workers, ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, agricultural labourers, fishermen and brick-kiln workers through respective line departments district wise for registration under e-SHRAM.
The committee, which would meet at least once a quarter would examine progress of bulk registrations of BOCW, ASHA, anganwadi, MGNERGA, domestic workers, mid-day meal workers, and fishermen to register under e-SHRAM.
It would also ensure holding of regular registration camps at the district and CSC level for the unorganised workers.
It would strategise to disseminate Information, Education and Communication (IEC) amongst the prospective beneficiaries of e-SHRAM and their implementation through the Labour and Employment department and other official machinery.