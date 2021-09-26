CS to lead J&K monitoring panel for unorganised workers’ registration

It would also channelise labour unions, workers associations, federations or civil society organisations working for the welfare of the unorganised workers and convince and mobilise their respective members to register under the e-SHRAM portal.

UTMLC was constituted along with the District Level Implementation Committees which are to be headed by the District Magistrate concerned by the government vide GAD Order No 980 issued on 22 September 2021.

J&K panel would also examine the working of the field-level Common Service Centres (CSCs) district wise in terms of defined targets.

As per the GAD Commissioner, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, its terms of reference would also include the monitoring of mobilisation of target sub-groups of unorganised workers like MGNREGA workers, SHG members under NRLM and NULM, street vendors, rickshaw-pullers, construction (BOCW) workers, mid-day meal workers, domestic workers, ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, agricultural labourers, fishermen and brick-kiln workers through respective line departments district wise for registration under e-SHRAM.