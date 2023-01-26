CUK celebrates 74th Republic Day, unfurls tricolour

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, unfurled the National Flag to mark the 74th Republic Day celebration at varsity’s Green campus here on Thursday.
Addressing the employees comprising senior officials and other functionaries, Prof M Afzal Zargar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the country has progressed leaps and bounds in all the spheres and sectors since independence and has become a major global power.
“With India taking over the G20 Presidency, the world has acknowledged that the country can lead the group of nations and subsequently achieve the requisite goals and objectives,” Prof. M Afzal Zargar said.
He said the country during the presidency period will showcase its might in different important sectors, with healthcare, the environment, sustainability, and digital innovations high on the list.
CUK Registrar, said the country was praised by the international community for its mammoth COVID-19 vaccination drive, adding the free ration scheme for the people affected due to the pandemic has also received huge appreciation from the world leaders.
About the Republic Day, he said, 26th January 1950 was a watershed moment for the people of the country as the Constitution laid solid foundations for the structure of governance and committed to secure for all citizens; justice, liberty and equality as well as dignity.
Prof. M Afzal Zargar also enumerated the valuable contributions of freedom fighters and said the celebration is a tribute to those who participated in the freedom struggle. He also spoke about the functioning of the university and said the varsity is marching ahead on the academic and research front.