CUK celebrates 74th Republic Day, unfurls tricolour

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, unfurled the National Flag to mark the 74th Republic Day celebration at varsity’s Green campus here on Thursday.

Addressing the employees comprising senior officials and other functionaries, Prof M Afzal Zargar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the country has progressed leaps and bounds in all the spheres and sectors since independence and has become a major global power.

“With India taking over the G20 Presidency, the world has acknowledged that the country can lead the group of nations and subsequently achieve the requisite goals and objectives,” Prof. M Afzal Zargar said.

He said the country during the presidency period will showcase its might in different important sectors, with healthcare, the environment, sustainability, and digital innovations high on the list.