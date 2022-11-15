Kashmir

CUK celebrates Janajatiya Gourav Diwas

Ganderbal: Department of Politics and Governance in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) celebrated the Janajatiya Gourav Diwas by organising a panel discussion on “Contribution of Janajati Heroes in Freedom Struggle,” at varsity’s Green Campus here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean DSW, and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Coordinator Department of Politics, Dr. Himabindu, faculty members, research scholars, and students were present on the occasion.

