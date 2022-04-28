CUK celebrates National Panchayati Raj Day

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah talked about the importance of Panchayati Raj institutions in the rural areas and the challenges faced by them. He said the Panchayats should be strengthened and fully empowered for the inclusive growth and development of the people living in remote corners of the States. Prof. Shah also called for adequate representation of all the sections of the society in the Panchayats.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Ganderbal, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, who was the chief guest on the occasion, explained the significance of the day and talked about the ground level functioning of the Local level governance in district Ganderbal. He mentioned some of the novel initiatives taken by district administration like celebration of Block Diwas every Wednesday and establishment of Panchayat Secretariats at 105 locations in the district. He also invited the students of the department to participate in the Block Diwas.