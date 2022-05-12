CUK, GIAN ink MoU

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director DIC and Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika, CEO, GIAN, Dr Anamika Dey, visiting Professor, IIM, Ahmedabad, Prof. Anil K Gupta, Deans of Schools, Heads of Departments, senior functionaries of the varsity were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the MoU will usher a new era in the promotion of entrepreneurship and enterprise in the university.

“The innovations will be successful through collaborative efforts of institutions and this MoU is one such initiative,” Prof. Zargar said, adding the university would extend all possible support to GIAN for making the MoU a huge success.