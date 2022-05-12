CUK, GIAN ink MoU
Ganderbal: To promote innovation, incubation and other developmental activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Design and Innovation Centre (DIC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grassroots Innovations Augmentation Network (GIAN) Ahmedabad, at varsity’s Green Campus here on Thursday.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director DIC and Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika, CEO, GIAN, Dr Anamika Dey, visiting Professor, IIM, Ahmedabad, Prof. Anil K Gupta, Deans of Schools, Heads of Departments, senior functionaries of the varsity were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the MoU will usher a new era in the promotion of entrepreneurship and enterprise in the university.
“The innovations will be successful through collaborative efforts of institutions and this MoU is one such initiative,” Prof. Zargar said, adding the university would extend all possible support to GIAN for making the MoU a huge success.
He further said the New Education Policy has also made innovations, skill development, complimenting traditional knowledge with the latest technology as the thrust areas and asked the faculty members to provide a platform to the students for showcasing their hidden and latent talent.
Prof. Zargar said the DIC is already working on capitalizing the ideas of youth by asking them to develop the prototypes, which could be patented.