CUK, GMC hold blood donation camp

Ganderbal: Under the flagship programme Seva Pakhwada, the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) and the Health Centre of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, organised a blood donation camp at varsity’s Green Campus here Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath, inaugurated the camp in the presence of Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool, Dean DSW, Dr Irfan Alam Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ravinder Nath appreciated the efforts of DSW and Health Centre for organizing the camp and expressed gratitude to the team of doctors and paramedical staff from GMC for collaborating with CUK for the noble cause. He highlighted the importance of blood donation and called it a huge service to humanity.

The dignitaries were welcomed by Dr Faizan Ashraf Mir, Dy Dir, DSW, Green Campus, Medical Officers, Dr Sheeba and Dr Abid, and Javid Ali from the Health Centre. Medical screening of donors was done by Senior Resident, Dr Jospheen and Dr Nighat from GMC. As many as 50 pints of blood was collected during the camp.