CUK holds 14th Academic Council meeting

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the university has the distinction of completing the degrees of students in all programmes in a time bound manner. “The varsity, despite facing various challenges on account of volatile situation and the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, has strictly adhered to academic and examination calendar. The Examination and Evaluation Wing (EEW) of the university took the End Semester Examinations (ESE) of students to their doorsteps and established the examination centres in almost all the districts of Kashmir during Covid,” he said, adding the same was done in order to facilitate the students to appear in the examinations and complete their degrees within the stipulated time. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that post Covid-19 outbreak, the online teaching learning was conducted successfully through different modes of communications and the attendance of students was ensured.

CUK Vice Chancellor, said the Directorate of Research and Development (DRD) is keeping a keen eye on the research conducted by the scholars and is ensuring that quality research is conducted. “For this, the DRD is currently holding a two-week workshop on research methodology in order to impart basic knowledge to the scholars about the ways and means to conduct research, which would be beneficial to the community,” he added.