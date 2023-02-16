CUK holds cleanliness drive

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Syed Zahoor highlighted the importance of cleanliness and hygiene at places be that at home, institution or even the play fields. He quoted National Education Policy 2020 and “highlighted the 360 evaluation.”

The students were informed about the importance of hygiene in religion, society and spiritual aspects. Thereafter, all the participants removed the waste material from the campus compound.

The drive ended on a note “cleanliness is not a one-day activity, let us embrace it as a part of our lifestyle”.