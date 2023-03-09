CUK holds seminar on women empowerment

Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, in his address, underscored the need and importance of imparting education to the girl child for their holistic growth and development and enabling their empowerment on all fronts. “Women empowerment is directly linked to their education,” Prof. Nikka said. Describing women as caring, affectionate, selfless, strong, and an embodiment of love and kindness, he said that society has full and huge respect for the women folk and that stronger women would make a stronger society.

In her keynote address, former VC SNDT Women’s university Mumbai, Prof. Shashikala, traced the contribution of women in different forms, in ancient India. She said women have always been at the forefront in literature, arts, and even warfare. “In ancient Indian culture, there was no discrimination on the bases of gender, instead of that women were honored by society, and society at the time considered women as Janani which means mother,” she added.

Dean SoE, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani in his welcome address, said the National Education Policy-2020 has made women empowerment a thrust area and has asked the higher educational institutions to conduct sensitisation programmes about the same. He said women are excelling in all the spheres of life including space, medicine, engineering, armed forces, and are contributing immensely, once a platform is provided to them.

Consultant Academics, Prof. Parveen Pandit, in her presentation, discussed the role played by different influential women in ancient Kashmir. She said that during prehistoric times, in Kashmir, several women were capable of participating in the decision-making process like their male counterparts in all walks of life. She said the women folk were a complete symbol of protector and caretaker.

Asst Prof. Dr Sumreen Gilani conducted the programme proceedings while Asst Prof. Dr. Tariq Ahmad Wani proposed the vote of thanks.