CUK, KU, Vigyan Prasar sign tripartite MoU

Chrar-e-Sharief: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), University of Kashmir (KU) and Vigyan Prasar (VP), New Delhi, Thursday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the shrine of Sheikh Noor ud Din Noorani (RA) here to disseminate the scientific knowledge through Kashmiri and Urdu.

Vice Chancellor, CUK, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Director Vigyan Prasar, Dr. Nakul Parashar, former Vice Chancellor, MANUU, Prof. Pervaiz Aslam, Registrar, CUK, Prof. Afzal Zargar, Registrar, KU, Prof. Nissar Ahmad, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Government Degree College Chrar-e-Sharief, Principal, Dr. Raveena Hassan, Deans of Schools, faculty members of CUK and other officials were also present on the occasion.