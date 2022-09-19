CUK Law School asserts need for effective argument in pleading cases

Ganderbal: The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized a special talk on “Effective Listening and Speaking”, by renowned broadcaster and former Director, Radio Kashmir, Dr. Syed Humayun Qaiser, for the students at Tulmulla campus here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah described listening as much more significant and important than speaking. “In order to understand and respond to any discussion or talk, one has to listen carefully and calmly,” he said and asked the law students to be patient listeners of the clients coming to share their problems and grievances. Prof. Farooq Shah congratulated the department for organising the interesting talk.
Addressing the students, Dr. Syed Humayun Qaisar divided his conversation on the communication into many parts like remembering, reading, learning, writing, understanding and highlighted the role of non-verbal communication including gestures while speaking on any matter. He further asked the students to thoroughly read books in order to gain knowledge and communicate effectively with the people.
In his address, Dean School of Legal Studies, and Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, asked the students to be articulate and witty while pleading their cases in the Court of Law.
“The students should learn the communication techniques and implement them effectively in their professional career,” Prof. Farooq added. Earlier, the Department Coordinator, Dr. Bilal Ahmad gave the introduction of Dr. Syed Humayun Qaiser and described him as a multi-faceted personality.
Sr. Assistant Professor, Gulafroz Jan conducted the programme proceedings while as Sr. Assistant Professor, Dr. Anil Kumar proposed the vote of thanks. The event was also attended by faculty members and senior functionaries of the varsity.