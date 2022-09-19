CUK Law School asserts need for effective argument in pleading cases

Addressing the students, Dr. Syed Humayun Qaisar divided his conversation on the communication into many parts like remembering, reading, learning, writing, understanding and highlighted the role of non-verbal communication including gestures while speaking on any matter. He further asked the students to thoroughly read books in order to gain knowledge and communicate effectively with the people.

In his address, Dean School of Legal Studies, and Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, asked the students to be articulate and witty while pleading their cases in the Court of Law.

“The students should learn the communication techniques and implement them effectively in their professional career,” Prof. Farooq added. Earlier, the Department Coordinator, Dr. Bilal Ahmad gave the introduction of Dr. Syed Humayun Qaiser and described him as a multi-faceted personality.

Sr. Assistant Professor, Gulafroz Jan conducted the programme proceedings while as Sr. Assistant Professor, Dr. Anil Kumar proposed the vote of thanks. The event was also attended by faculty members and senior functionaries of the varsity.